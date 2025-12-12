Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mehbooba Says J & K Lost Over 7,000 Waqf Properties In A Year

Mehbooba Says J & K Lost Over 7,000 Waqf Properties In A Year


2025-12-12 05:04:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar- People's Democratic Party (PDP) supremo Mehbooba Mufti on Friday said Jammu and Kashmir lost over 7,000 registered Waqf properties in a year, terming it as the“latest blow” against Muslims.

The PDP chief took to X,“Over 3.55 lakh Waqf properties are missing nationwide, with Jammu and Kashmir alone losing 7,240 entries in the new UMEED database. These gaps raise serious questions about transparency and protection of Waqf assets.”

“With a pattern of violence, demolitions and disenfranchisement, the erosion of Waqf land feels like the latest blow against the Muslims. Where does this end?” she added.

The former chief minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir also shared data of the registered Waqf properties across the country as on December 7.

