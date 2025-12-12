Dengue Vaccine Market Top Players, Segments & Regional Trends By 2034

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Straits Research released its highly anticipated report, “Global Dengue Vaccine Market Size & Outlook, 2026-2034”. According to the study, the market size is valued at USD 484.28 million in 2025 and is anticipated to grow to USD 1542.60 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 13.78% from 2026-2034.

Market Dynamics

The dengue vaccine market is expanding steadily as global health systems intensify efforts to address the rising burden of dengue infection across tropical and subtropical regions. A key driver for market growth is the growing emphasis on preventive vaccination within national health programs, supported by increasing awareness of recurrent outbreaks and the growing movement of travelers to high-transmission areas. Governments are incorporating structured immunization strategies into broader vector-borne disease frameworks, which strengthens long-term demand for dengue vaccines across diverse populations. In parallel, collaborations between research institutes and vaccine manufacturers continue to advance clinical development, further reinforcing market momentum.

Despite its growth trajectory, the market faces a restraint rooted in uneven diagnostic capacity and limited verification of dengue cases in several countries. In areas where laboratory infrastructure remains underdeveloped, delays in confirming infections create uncertainty in determining vaccination priorities, which complicates planning and reduces the speed at which large-scale campaigns can be executed. This variation in diagnostic readiness also affects data accuracy, making it challenging for policymakers to forecast vaccine requirements during fluctuating outbreak cycles.

An opportunity emerges from the expansion of public-private partnerships focused on improving access, distribution, and cold chain systems for dengue vaccines. These alliances support the integration of vaccines into national immunization schedules and enhance the ability of governments to conduct coordinated rollout programs. As more countries prepare for wider deployment of existing and upcoming vaccine options, strategic partnerships offer the potential to reach underserved regions, strengthen outbreak preparedness, and create sustainable market growth over the coming decade.

Market Highlights



Product: Based on Product, the Dengvaxia segment dominates the market with a revenue share of 85.67%.

Route of Administration: Based on the Route of Administration, the parenteral segment dominates the market with a revenue share of 66.52%.

End User: Based on End User, the hospitals and specialty clinics segment dominates the market with a revenue share of 75.12%. Regional Insights: North America held a dominant share of the global market, accounting for 44.24% share in 2025.

Competitive Players

SanofiTakeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedMerck & Co., Inc. (pipeline)Johnson & Johnson (pipeline)Panacea Biotec (pipeline)Biological E. Limited (pipeline)Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. (pipeline)VBI Vaccines Inc. (pipeline)Medigen Vaccine Biologics(pipeline)Others Recent Developments

June 2025: Merck (known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada) announced that it had begun the MOBILIZE-1 Phase 3 clinical trial to assess the safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a single dose of the investigational quadrivalent vaccine V181 for the prevention of dengue.

Segmentation

By Product (2026-2034)DengvaxiaQdengaOthersBy Route of Administration (2026-2034)OralParenteralOthersBy End User (2026-2034)Government & Public Health AgenciesHospitals & Specialty ClinicsOthers