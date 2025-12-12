Delhi A 'Gas Chamber': Congress' Jebi Mather Hails Rahul's Speech

'National capital has become a gas chamber'

Hailing the speech of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, over the matter of air pollution, Congress MP Jebi Mather on Friday said that such an issue needs to be discussed at length in the Parliament as the national capital has turned into a "gas chamber".

Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "Rahul Gandhi is the voice of every Delhiite. We feel the national capital has become a gas chamber. Why is the matter not being discussed and debated? Rahul Gandhi clearly said that there should be a joint effort by the government and opposition."

Rahul Gandhi seeks discussion in Parliament

Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday highlighted the growing air pollution crisis in India's major cities, urging the government to initiate a detailed discussion in Parliament and develop a systematic plan to address it.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said, "Most of our major cities are living under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are getting lung diseases. Their future is being destroyed. People are getting cancer. Older people are struggling to breathe. This is an interesting issue because I'm certain that there will be full agreement between the government and us on this issue. This is not an ideological issue. Everybody in this house would agree that air pollution, the damage it is doing to our people, is something that we would like to cooperate on."

Emphasising the need for collaborative action, Gandhi added that it would be good if everyone would have a detailed discussion, and then the Prime Minister would put in place a plan for each city.

The Congress leader asserted that the millions of children's futures are being destroyed as they are getting lung diseases.

'Very Poor' Air Quality in Delhi-NCR

The debate comes amid growing public concern about deteriorating air quality across multiple cities, particularly in Delhi-NCR, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) readings have reached above 300, placing it in the 'very poor' category. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)