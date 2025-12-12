403
Why Brazil's Supreme Court Just Took Carla Zambelli's Seat Away From Congress
Brazil's top court overturned a lower house vote and ordered Carla Zambelli's immediate loss of her seat.
The clash exposes how a few judges can overrule millions of voters and an elected chamber.
The case will shape future trials of politicians and the balance of power in Brazil's democracy.
The latest twist in Brazil's institutional drama came when Supreme Court justice Alexandre de Moraes threw out a fresh vote by the Chamber of Deputies and ordered the immediate removal of lawmaker Carla Zambelli.
He gave the speaker 48 hours to swear in her substitute and asked fellow justices to confirm his ruling in a virtual session. For readers abroad, the basic facts are simple.
Zambelli, one of the most voted politicians in São Paulo in 2022, has two criminal convictions from the Supreme Court itself. One is for her role in a plot where a hacker invaded Brazil's judicial council system and inserted fake arrest and release orders.
The other is for chasing a voter down a São Paulo street with a gun on the eve of the 2022 presidential runoff. She later left Brazil and was arrested in Rome after an international warrant.
In Moraes's view, once these sentences became final, Zambelli automatically lost her political rights and therefore her mandate.
Supreme Court Power Plays Reshape Brazil's Politics
The Chamber, which had voted to keep her in, was not exercising sovereignty but disobeying the Constitution. So he simply declared the vote void.
Behind the story lies a deeper struggle. Over the past decade, Brazil's Supreme Court has moved from referee to central player: driving investigations, ordering raids, and now deciding which elected officials can stay in office.
Supporters say this is the only way to stop powerful figures from using Congress as a shield. Critics see a pattern where judges treat certain voices as enemies and feel free to overrule the ballot box.
For expats and investors, the signal is clear. Brazil's institutions are strong enough to punish high-profile politicians, but the price is a judiciary whose reach now rivals that of the elected branches. Understanding that tension is key to reading the country's politics in the years ahead.
