QCB Deputy Governor Attends Islamic Financial Services Board 47Th Council Meeting

Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Thani, participated in the 47th Council Meeting of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), held yesterday, in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco. The meeting addressed several topics on the agenda, and appropriate decisions were taken accordingly.

