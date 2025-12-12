Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
QCB Deputy Governor Attends Islamic Financial Services Board 47Th Council Meeting

QCB Deputy Governor Attends Islamic Financial Services Board 47Th Council Meeting


2025-12-12 04:19:14
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Deputy Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Ahmed bin Khalid bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Thani, participated in the 47th Council Meeting of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), held yesterday, in Marrakesh, Kingdom of Morocco. The meeting addressed several topics on the agenda, and appropriate decisions were taken accordingly.

MENAFN12122025000063011010ID1110471565



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search