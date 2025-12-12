Saudi German Health Expands Community Healthcare Access With The Opening Of Al Suyoh Clinic In Sharjah

Saudi German Health (SGH) today inaugurated its new, located inside Al Suyoh Mall in Sharjah, providing families with convenient access to essential healthcare services within one of the emirate's fastest-growing residential communities.

The ceremony took place in the presence of, and, along with senior leaders from Saudi German Health UAE.

As the only medical clinic within the Al Suyoh neighborhood, the facility offers a comprehensive range of multidisciplinary services including General Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Dermatology, Dentistry, and more. The clinic is designed to support everyday healthcare needs such as routine consultations, children's health, women's wellness, vaccinations, aesthetic and dental services, and chronic disease management-providing residents with high-quality care without the need to travel long distances.

The clinic features extended evening hours, digital appointment systems, and integrated referral pathways toandfor advanced diagnostics, specialty consultations, and emergency services.

Commenting on the launch,, said:“Opening Al Suyoh Clinic is an important step in bringing high-quality healthcare closer to the families who need it. Communities today expect accessible, reliable medical services within their neighborhoods rather than having to seek them far away. We are pleased to support Sharjah's expanding communities with trusted Saudi German Health care right at their doorstep.”

Following the ribbon-cutting, Saudi German Health hosted a family wellness carnival at the mall, offering preventive screenings, children's activities, and opportunities for residents to meet the clinic's medical team.

Saudi German Health (SGH) is one of the largest private healthcare providers in the Middle East and North Africa, operating a growing network of hospitals and clinics across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and beyond. Guided by its promise of, SGH is committed to delivering patient-centered care, advancing medical excellence, and building global partnerships that continue to transform healthcare delivery.