J&K Police Felicitates Deaf Cricket Team & Para Judo Medallists

Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir Police organised a felicitation ceremony, at the Officers' Mess, Jammu, to honour J&K Deaf Cricket Team and Para Judo medallists.

Nalin Prabhat, DG-P J&K, was joined by senior officers, athletes and coaches in honouring these sportspersons, who have brought glory to J&K.

MK Sinha, ADG HQ, while addressing the gathering, praised the athletes for their grit, teamwork and outstanding performances and highlighted the growing prominence of deaf and para sports in the Union Territory.

The athletes were felicitated with mementos in recognition of their achievements, as were the coaches and support staff. The DG-P individually greeted and interacted with the sportspersons and wished them many more accolades. Among those who attended the felicitation ceremony were SJM Gillani, Spl DG Coordination; Garib Dass, Director SKPA; Alok Kumar, DG Fire & Emergency Services and Anand Jain, ADG Armed Police.