PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex Gratia For Kin Of Victims In Andhra Bus Tragedy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced financial assistance for the victims of a tragic bus accident in Andhra Pradesh's Alluri Sitharama Raju district, where at least eight pilgrims lost their lives.

In a message shared by the Prime Minister's Office on X, he expressed deep grief over the incident and extended condolences to the bereaved families.“Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus mishap in the Alluri Sitharama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with the affected people and their families during this difficult time. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured,” the PMO posted.

The Prime Minister also approved an ex gratia payment from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” he announced, assuring support to the families struck by the tragedy.

The accident occurred during the early hours of Friday on the Chintur-Naredumilli ghat road, a stretch known for its sharp curves and difficult terrain.

According to preliminary reports, the private travel bus, carrying 37 people, including two drivers, plunged into a deep gorge after the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a sharp turn. The vehicle reportedly hit a safety wall before tumbling into the valley.

All passengers were pilgrims from Chittoor district, travelling toward the Annavaram temple in Kakinada district after visiting the revered Bhadrachalam temple in Telangana.

The remote location of the mishap further complicated rescue efforts. With no mobile network connectivity in the area, information about the accident reached the Mothugunta police only after a delay.

Upon receiving the alert, police teams rushed to the site and launched an extensive rescue operation. Eight bodies were recovered, while the injured were transported to a hospital in Chintur. Five police vehicles and three ambulances were deployed to ensure quick evacuation and medical aid.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock over the accident and immediately sought updates from officials. He instructed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured and to extend necessary assistance to the families of the victims.