Nutropy Pursues Saudi Arabia To Accelerate Sustainable Dairy Innovation Under Vision 2030

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, December 2025

The French food-tech company Nutropy, using precision fermentation to produce next-generation, animal-free dairy proteins, continues its expansion into Saudi Arabia through Business France's Booster Grow Global program. During a multi-city immersion trip across Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, the company engaged with government entities, industry leaders, and major dairy producers to forge strategic partnerships aligned with the Kingdom's food security and sustainability priorities under Vision 2030.

Nutropy is led by a French-American female duo, Nathalie Rolland, CEO, and Maya Bendifallah, PhD, CSO, who share a long-standing commitment to sustainable food resilience, values that have shaped the company from the outset. Nutropy is also a laureate of France 2030 and winner of the i-Lab Grand Prix 2023, one of France's highest distinctions for deep-tech innovation. This strong scientific and technological foundation was further reinforced in 2025 through a $8.1M seed round, which included participation from the Saudi deep-tech fund Beta Lab, enabling the company to accelerate its scale-up and prepare for its 2027 commercial launch. Together, these achievements position Nutropy as a strategic partner for Saudi Arabia's transition toward sustainable, innovation-driven food systems.

Saudi Arabia is reshaping its food systems at an unprecedented pace, placing sustainability, local manufacturing, and biotech agriculture and the goal of 85% food nationalization at the heart of Vision 2030. The Kingdom's dairy market is expected to grow from $6 billion in 2025 to approximately $7.4 billion by 2030, and its dairy alternative market to grow significantly supported by rising health consciousness and strong public investment in next-generation food technologies.

Within this transformation, precision fermentation is emerging as a pivotal tool to strengthen food security while reducing water use, emissions, and dependence on imports. Conventional cheese production can emit more than 12 kg of CO2 and require 5,600 liters of water per kilogram, pressures that are particularly acute in water-scarce regions. Nutropy's technology can reduce this footprint by more than 90%, providing dairy manufacturers with a scalable, resource-efficient alternative that meets fast-growing consumer demand.

Saudi Arabia continues to rely on imports for specialized dairy ingredients. Nutropy's approach addresses this strategic gap by enabling local, animal-free production of essential milk proteins such as casein, supporting the Kingdom's ambition to build a resilient, innovation-driven food ecosystem.

“Saudi Arabia is experiencing a remarkable food innovation surge under Vision 2030, making it a strategic hub for sustainable dairy solutions,” said Nathalie Rolland, co-founder & CEO of Nutropy.“Our goal is to support the Kingdom's food security and climate objectives by providing animal-free dairy ingredients that deliver exactly the same taste and nutrition as conventional dairy, but with a fraction of the environmental impact.”

Dr. Maya Bendifallah, Nutropy's CSO, added:“Saudi Arabia's commitment to innovation and sustainability creates the perfect environment for precision fermentation. By producing real milk proteins through microorganisms, we enable manufacturers to craft authentic cheese, yogurt, milk and other dairy products without animals, dramatically reducing water consumption and emissions. It further reduces reliance on feed importations and brings supply security, moving away from productivity variability due to increasing temperatures. It is a significant step forward for the region's dairy industry.”

Through the Booster Grow Global program, Nutropy refined its go-to-market strategy, and, through discussions with local dairy groups, is adapting its product development to the expectations of local consumers.

The team will support industrial trials, co-development of recipes, and R&D with Saudi dairy experts. Longer-term plans include creating local production capacity, contributing to technology transfer, fresh supply chains, and Vision 2030's industrial diversification goals.

Nutropy's platform provides a complete end-to-end system for producing dairy proteins and solutions through precision fermentation. Engineered microorganisms act as micro-factories to produce casein, the key structural protein of cheese and milk, that also delivers flavor. These proteins are molecularly identical to those in animal's milk.

The final ingredient is a versatile powdered milk base that can be used in standard dairy-processing equipment. Nutropy's unique process transforms proteins into micelles, replicating the natural structure needed for curdling, stretching, and melting, ensuring seamless integration into existing cheese-making lines without changes to recipes or machinery.

Nutropy's proteins replicate the full nutritional value of dairy while removing lactose, cholesterol, and the environmental burden of farmland, feed, and high water use. As Saudi Arabia scales high-tech agriculture and biotech innovation under Vision 2030, Nutropy is positioned to support the development of a climate-efficient, future-ready dairy ecosystem.

Founded in 2021 and based in France's Genopole biotechnology cluster, Nutropy is developing dairy solutions containing caseins it produces using precision fermentation. The start-up is positioned as a B2B player for dairy producers seeking to improve their environmental impact and offer consumers dairy products meeting their expectations in terms of both taste and nutrition.