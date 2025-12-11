Sixth Qatar Balloon Festival Kicks Off At Al Bidda Park

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A dazzling display of illuminated hot air balloons, along with an array of family-friendly activities at Al Bidda Park, marked the launch of the sixth edition of the Qatar Balloon Festival blade-->

Organised by Safe Flight Solutions in collaboration with Visit Qatar and Al Bidda Park, this crowd-pulling extravagansa joins the recently launched Lantern Festival, making the two events a must-see attraction during this season. Dubbed as 'Nightglow', this popular showcase of lighted balloons hailing from across the globe takes place between 3pm and 11pm. It creates a picturesque view of the park, a colourful scenery and backdrop for capturing photos and

According to the organisers, the balloon fest will run until December 20 and features daily morning take-offs of more than 40 balloons (from nine countries) at various locations across the country, including a unique sunrise flight from

Lantern Festival at Al Bidda Park continues until March 28, 2026.

Families can also engage in a number of activities at the venue such as interactive and hands-on kite workshops and carnival games. The festival also hosts play zones and inflatables for children, as well as food courts and themed merchandise

'Nightglow' marked the start of the 6th Qatar Balloon Festival at Al Bidda Park Thursday.

The tethered balloon show, meanwhile, adds more allure to the 400 illuminated sculptures and themed zones at the Lantern Festival, taking place until March 28, 2026. The festivities continue to attract a huge number of visitors exploring its sections: from the Legends of Light and The Glow Gardens to The Cultural Courtyard and the Family Play

Hassan al-Mousawi at the event.

In a press statement, Safe Flight Solutions CEO Hassan al-Mousawi said the decision to merge the Qatar Balloon Festival with the Lantern Festival marks a major turning point, offering festival-goers a multisensory experience of air, light and art suited for Qatar's outdoors.

hot air balloons Al Bidda Park Qatar Balloon Festival