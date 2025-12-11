Al Ain Aims To Boost Desert Agriculture
According to WAM, the partnership marks a step forward in the UAE's efforts to strengthen food security, increase water efficiency, and build a cutting-edge agricultural innovation ecosystem. The agreement will combine Oasis's desert farming expertise with Square Roots' international leadership in its sector.
Through the partnership, Square Roots will install a multi-zone, cloud-connected, AI-operated research facility at the iO site. The facility will serve as a national testing center to accelerate innovations in indoor and desert agriculture, enabling parallel experiments with desert-adapted crops, low-light genetics, modular controlled-environment farming systems, and generative AI technologies for the agricultural sector.
The collaboration also aims to speed up the commercialization of more resource-efficient agricultural solutions for adoption across the UAE. Among other initiatives, Square Roots'“Next-Gen Farmer Training Program” will be adapted to the local context, training Emirati scientists, agronomists, and farmers. A research and development farm using Square Roots technology will be established at the Innovation Oasis complex to serve as a platform for the entire collaboration.
