Al Ain Aims To Boost Desert Agriculture

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Abu Dhabi – A research and development center in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, has signed an agreement with a global agritech company to promote climate-smart agriculture and accelerate desert farming solutions, state news agency WAM reported. The deal was made between Silal's Innovation Oasis (iO), a local agricultural technology center, and Square Roots, which specializes in modular, climate-controlled farming systems using artificial intelligence.

According to WAM, the partnership marks a step forward in the UAE's efforts to strengthen food security, increase water efficiency, and build a cutting-edge agricultural innovation ecosystem. The agreement will combine Oasis's desert farming expertise with Square Roots' international leadership in its sector.

Through the partnership, Square Roots will install a multi-zone, cloud-connected, AI-operated research facility at the iO site. The facility will serve as a national testing center to accelerate innovations in indoor and desert agriculture, enabling parallel experiments with desert-adapted crops, low-light genetics, modular controlled-environment farming systems, and generative AI technologies for the agricultural sector.

The collaboration also aims to speed up the commercialization of more resource-efficient agricultural solutions for adoption across the UAE. Among other initiatives, Square Roots'“Next-Gen Farmer Training Program” will be adapted to the local context, training Emirati scientists, agronomists, and farmers. A research and development farm using Square Roots technology will be established at the Innovation Oasis complex to serve as a platform for the entire collaboration.

