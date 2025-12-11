Christmas Fairs Continue In The Interior Of Panama: The IMA Denounces The Resale Of Hams

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) Amid the development of Christmas fairs in different provinces of the country, the director of the Agricultural Marketing Institute (IMA), Nilo Murillo, denounced the existence of an alleged group dedicated to buying hams at low cost to resell them, a practice that he described as“a national disgrace” and that will be criminally investigated. Murillo confirmed from the province of Veraguas that the IMA security team detected this situation mainly in Panama East, where it is suspected that there may be people organized to acquire large quantities of hams and sell them above the official price.

“We will not allow this program to be manipulated. It is for people who truly need to buy at low prices,” the official warned, adding that the institution will file criminal complaints and act“with all the force the law allows” to stop these irregularities. The director of the IMA also called on citizens not to buy products from resellers at Christmas fairs, emphasizing that these actions directly affect low-income families who depend on the program's affordable prices.

Complaints in Bocas del Toro About a Lack of Hams

While investigations into reselling were being announced, in the province of Bocas del Toro the Christmas fair was marked by the annoyance of dozens of attendees in the district of Almirante, where they gathered early to purchase the traditional Christmas bags. Although attendance was steady from early hours, sales were suspended shortly after 8:00 am, generating discontent among citizens, many of whom said they did not manage to buy ham, one of the most sought-after products. “They didn't bring anything...people were left without ham,” complained one resident. Another person pointed out that even with her disability; she wasn't allowed to enter before closing time.

IMA authorities indicated that the distribution will continue this Friday in Changuinola, specifically in the Plaza de las Banderas. In contrast, the Christmas markets in the province of Colón proceeded normally on this second day. In districts such as Puerto Pilón, Escobal, and Cativá, approximately 11,000 Christmas boxes were distributed, containing rice, basic food items, and bone-in picnic ham. Authorities reminded everyone of the importance of carrying their ID, as scans are being carried out at the entrance to control the flow of people and prevent duplicates. This Friday, new sales points will be enabled in Chagres, the community of Miguel de la Borda and the central park of Portobelo. The institution maintains that it will strengthen controls and take legal action against those who attempt to profit from a benefit intended for low-income families.