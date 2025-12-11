403
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Panama Vs. England June 27 -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Event Details: Join us as the NYNJ region gets ready to welcome the world!
One MetLife Stadium Drive
Saturday / June 27th 2026 / 5:00 PM
Our match schedule includes five Group Stage matches, two Knockout Round matches, and the penultimate sporting event in the world – the FIFA World Cup Final!
MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ 07073 USA
(201) 559-1500
