FIFA World Cup 2026 - Panama Vs. England June 27 -

2025-12-11 11:10:45
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Event Details: Join us as the NYNJ region gets ready to welcome the world!

Saturday / June 27th 2026 / 5:00 PM

Our match schedule includes five Group Stage matches, two Knockout Round matches, and the penultimate sporting event in the world – the FIFA World Cup Final!

MetLife Stadium

One MetLife Stadium Drive
East Rutherford, NJ 07073 USA

(201) 559-1500

Newsroom Panama

