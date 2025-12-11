Pax Silica Initiative

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Pax Silica is a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, prosperous, and innovation driven silicon supply chain-from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

Rooted in deep cooperation with trusted allies, Pax Silica aims to reduce coercive dependencies, protect the materials and capabilities foundational to artificial intelligence, and ensure aligned nations can develop and deploy transformative technologies at scale.

Participating Countries

The inaugural Pax Silica Summit convenes counterparts from: Japan, Republic of Korea, Singapore, the Netherlands, The United Kingdom, Israel, United Arab Emirates, and Australia.

Together, these countries are home to the most important companies and investors powering the global AI supply chain.

Why Pax Silica? A New Economic Security Paradigm

Across the United States and partner nations, a clear consensus has emerged: secure supply chains, trusted technology, and resilient infrastructure are indispensable to national power and economic growth.

The initiative responds to:



Growing demand from partners to deepen economic and technology cooperation with the United States.

The understanding that AI represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity.

Recognition that trustworthy systems are essential for safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity.

Increasing risks from coercive dependencies. The importance of fair market practices and policy coordination to protect sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure.

A Transformational Economic Moment

AI is reorganizing the world economy. Economic value will increasingly flow through all levels of the global AI supply chain, driving historic opportunity and demand for energy, critical minerals, semiconductors, manufacturing, technological hardware, infrastructure, and new markets not yet invented.

Meaning Behind the Name

“Pax Silica” draws from the Latin pax-meaning peace, stability, and long-term prosperity, as seen in terms like Pax Americana and Pax Romana. Silica refers to the compound that is refined into silicon, one of the chemical elements foundational to the computer chips that enable artificial intelligence.

The United States is organizing a coalition of countries around the principle of building a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven ecosystem across the entire global technology supply chain-from critical minerals and energy inputs to advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

Pax Silica is a new kind of international grouping and partnership – one that aims to unite the countries that host the world's most advanced technology companies to unleash the economic potential of the new AI age.

Pax Silica seeks to establish a durable economic order that underwrites an AI-driven era of prosperity across partner countries.

Deliverables and Expected Outcomes

Countries will partner on securing strategic stacks of the global technology supply chain, including, but not limited to: software applications and platforms, frontier foundation models, information connectivity and network infrastructure, compute and semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, transportation logistics, minerals refining and processing, and energy.

Countries affirmed a shared commitment to:



Pursue projects to jointly address AI supply chain opportunities and vulnerabilities in: priority critical minerals. semiconductor design, fabrication, and packaging, logistics and transportation, compute, and energy grids and power generation.

Pursue new joint ventures and strategic co-investment opportunities.

Protect sensitive technologies and critical infrastructure from undue access or control by countries of concern. Build trusted technology ecosystems, including ICT systems, fiber-optic cables, data centers, foundational models and applications.

What comes next?

Under Secretary Helberg directed U.S. diplomats in Washington and overseas to operationalize this summit's discussions through identification of infrastructure projects and the coordination of economic security practices. This directive has been disseminated to State Department headquarters and all U.S. overseas missions for further action.