Bill Mckay
- Senior Lecturer Architecture and Planning, Faculty of Engineering and Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Bill McKay is a lecturer at the University of Auckland's School of Architecture and Planning. He is a frequent media commentator on urban issues with his own regular slot on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon. Most recently he has co-edited Urban Aotearoa; the Future For our Cities, a compendium of essays about the built environment by a range of significant thinkers.Experience
- –present Senior Lecturer Architecture and Planning, Faculty of Engineering and Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
