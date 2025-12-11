Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bill Mckay

2025-12-11 08:03:54
  • Senior Lecturer Architecture and Planning, Faculty of Engineering and Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Bill McKay is a lecturer at the University of Auckland's School of Architecture and Planning. He is a frequent media commentator on urban issues with his own regular slot on Radio New Zealand's Nine to Noon. Most recently he has co-edited Urban Aotearoa; the Future For our Cities, a compendium of essays about the built environment by a range of significant thinkers.

  • –present Senior Lecturer Architecture and Planning, Faculty of Engineering and Design, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau

