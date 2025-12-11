Clearwater Express Wash Completes Acquisition Of Bluewave Express

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- In a transformative move that redefines the Texas express car wash landscape, ClearWater Express Wash (“ClearWater”) today announced that its controlled entity, Texas Express Wash LLC, closed the full acquisition of BlueWave Express (“BlueWave”) on November 26, 2025.

The landmark transaction creates the largest privately owned express car wash operator in the state of Texas, uniting ClearWater's 28 sites with BlueWave's 53 Texas locations to form an 81-site platform spanning the Texas market, along with 2 Northern California locations.

The deal marks the culmination of the strategic alliance the two companies unveiled in March 2023 - a partnership that has delivered industry-leading growth and operational excellence.

The acquisition was powered by a new $370 million committed financing facility from WhiteHorse Capital (“WhiteHorse”). The capital was deployed to recapitalize existing debt across both platforms, fully fund the transaction, and fuel an accelerated pipeline of new openings.

“This is a defining moment not just for ClearWater and BlueWave, but for the entire express car wash industry in Texas,” said Terral Hill, Chief Executive Officer of ClearWater Express Wash.“Today we've created a true category leader - bigger, greener, and more guest-focused than ever before. With WhiteHorse's backing and the best team in the business, we're just getting started.”

Bill Poland, founding partner and owner of BlueWave Express, added:

“I couldn't be more excited about this transaction and the future it creates. From the first conversation with Terral and the ClearWater team, it was clear we shared the same passion for taking care of guests and teammates. Joining forces gives our BlueWave family access to best-in-class technology, stronger growth opportunities, and the resources to keep delivering the clean, fast, friendly experience our guests love - now on a bigger stage. This is the best outcome for everyone who has helped build BlueWave over the years.”

“We are proud to support owners and management of BlueWave/ClearWater to continue building a leader in the express car wash sector,” commented James Favero, Managing Director at WhiteHorse.“The teams' leadership, teamwork, and passion for excellence have been key drivers of the Company's success thus far, and we are excited to be a supportive partner into the future.”

Highlights of the new industry giant:. Immediate creation of the largest privately owned express car wash operator in Texas. Single, best-in-class unlimited membership to be valid at every location across the platform. Industry-leading water recycling technology deployed network-wide, conserving millions of gallons annually. Acceleration of new site development, bringing world-class washes to more Texas communities faster. Significant growth capital to fuel continued expansion statewide

Guests will experience the same great washes they've always trusted - now backed by more innovation, value, and convenience.

For more information, visit clearwaterexpresswash or bluewaveexpress.

About BlueWave Express Since 2009, BlueWave Express has become a leading express car wash brand in Houston, the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio with an emerging presence in Central Texas and Northern California. BlueWave Express currently operates 55 locations. BlueWave Express takes pride in its focus on the environment – we strive to be stewards of our local water supply at all locations and feature high-tech filtration and conservation practices at all locations.

About ClearWater Express Wash Founded in 2020, ClearWater Express Wash is a premier operator and developer of express car washes in Texas. In five years, ClearWater Express Wash has built a portfolio of first-class car washes with a focus on operational excellence. Propelled by its real estate development team, ClearWater Express Wash has opened 28 locations in Texas. ClearWater Express Wash's commitment to delivering the ultimate guest experience has quickly established our reputation as the car wash provider of choice in the communities we serve.

About WhiteHorse Capital WhiteHorse Capital provides debt financing to middle market companies across industries, including Telecom, Media and Technology, Healthcare, Business Services and Financial Services. WhiteHorse has a broad investment mandate and provides senior and subordinated debt for refinancings, growth capital, acquisitions, buyouts, and recapitalizations. WhiteHorse Capital professionals, across the U.S. and Europe, have extensive experience and a track record of providing creative financing structures and employing a long-term relationship-oriented portfolio management philosophy.