Bettersleep Named Best Sleep App For 2026 By Canadian Journalists

The Top 10 Sleep Apps for 2026

Here are our top picks for the best sleep apps to help you achieve a deeper, more restorative sleep.

1. BetterSleep: The Ultimate Sleep Companion







Website: betterslee App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: Overall sleep improvement and customization.

Topping our list is BetterSleep, an all-in-one app that has garnered a massive following of over 65 million users worldwide [1]. Its standout feature is the ability to create personalized soundscapes by mixing and matching from a vast library of sounds, including nature sounds, white noise, and even brainwaves. With over 2 billion relaxation sessions and a 4.8-star rating on the App Store, it's clear that BetterSleep is a crowd favorite [1].

Beyond sounds, the app offers a rich collection of guided meditations, bedtime stories (SleepTales), and even hypnosis sessions. A remarkable 91% of users report sleeping better after just one week, making it a highly effective solution for a wide range of sleep issues [1].

2. Calm: The Celebrity-Voiced Sleep Story App

Website: calm App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: Falling asleep to soothing stories.

Calm has made a name for itself with its impressive library of Sleep Stories, narrated by celebrities like Matthew McConaughey and Stephen Fry [2]. If you enjoy being lulled to sleep by a calming voice, this app is for you. Calm also offers guided meditations, breathing exercises, and relaxing music, making it a comprehensive tool for mindfulness and relaxation.

While it doesn't track sleep data, its focus on pre-sleep relaxation is a powerful way to improve sleep quality. The app is beautifully designed and easy to use, making it a pleasure to incorporate into your nightly routine.







3. Headspace: The Mindfulness and Meditation Expert

Website: headspace App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: Quieting a racing mind before bed.

Originally known for its meditation content, Headspace has expanded to become a major player in the sleep space. The app offers a wide range of guided meditations specifically designed for sleep, along with sleep-specific music and sounds. Headspace is an excellent choice for users who want to build a consistent meditation practice to improve their sleep and overall mental well-being [3].







4. Sleepio: The Science-Backed Insomnia Solution

Website: sleepio App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: People with persistent sleep problems or insomnia.

Sleepio takes a different approach from most sleep apps. It's a clinically proven digital therapeutic that uses Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I) to help users address the root causes of their sleep issues [4]. The app provides a structured program that guides users through evidence-based techniques to improve their sleep habits and mindset.

Because of its clinical nature, Sleepio is often available through employers or health insurance plans. If you've struggled with long-term sleep problems, this app offers a powerful, science-backed solution.

5. Sleep Cycle: The Smart Alarm Clock

Website: sleepcycle App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: Waking up refreshed and tracking sleep patterns.

Sleep Cycle is famous for its smart alarm clock feature, which analyzes your sleep patterns and wakes you up during your lightest sleep phase within a predefined window. This helps you avoid that groggy feeling of being woken from deep sleep. The app uses your phone's microphone to track your sleep, so there's no need for a wearable device [5].

It also provides detailed sleep statistics and graphs, helping you understand your sleep quality and how it changes over time. For those who want to optimize their wake-up experience, Sleep Cycle is a game-changer.







6. Pzizz: The Psychoacoustic Powerhouse

Website: pzizz App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: Users who need intense audio to fall asleep.

Pzizz uses psychoacoustics to create unique soundscapes that are specifically designed to help you fall asleep fast and wake up refreshed. The app generates a different soundtrack every night, combining music, voiceovers, and sound effects that change as you move through your sleep cycle. This variety prevents your brain from getting used to the sounds, ensuring their effectiveness over time.







7. Noisli: The Minimalist Sound Mixer

Website: noisli App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: Creating simple, custom background noise.

If you just need some background noise to block out distractions, Noisli is a beautifully simple and effective tool. It allows you to mix and match different sounds like rain, wind, and coffee shop chatter to create your perfect ambient soundscape. It's great for both sleep and focus during the day.

8. Insight Timer: The Free Meditation Giant

Website: insighttimer App Store: iOS | Android

Best for: A vast, free library of guided meditations.

With over 100,000 free guided meditations, Insight Timer is an incredible resource for anyone interested in meditation. The app has a large and active community, and you'll find a huge variety of sleep-focused meditations, music, and talks from thousands of teachers.

9. Pillow: The Apple Watch Sleep Tracker

Website: pillow App Store: iOS

Best for: Apple Watch users who want detailed sleep analysis.

Pillow is a popular sleep tracking app that integrates seamlessly with the Apple Watch. It automatically detects and analyzes your sleep, providing you with a wealth of data, including sleep stages, heart rate, and audio recordings of any sleep talking or snoring. The app's beautiful interface makes it easy to understand your sleep patterns.

10. AutoSleep: The Automatic Apple Watch Tracker

Website: tantsissa App Store: iOS

Best for: Apple Watch users who want effortless sleep tracking.

As its name suggests, AutoSleep automatically tracks your sleep without you having to do anything. Just wear your Apple Watch to bed, and the app will do the rest. It provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality, sleep duration, and heart rate, helping you make informed decisions about your sleep health.

Conclusion

Finding the best sleep app is a personal journey, as everyone's needs are different. From the all-encompassing features of BetterSleep to the clinical approach of Sleepio and the smart alarm of Sleep Cycle, there's an app out there for everyone. By exploring these top contenders, you're taking a significant step towards unlocking the secret to a good night's sleep and a healthier, happier life.

