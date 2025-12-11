“Obesseus Feasts Of Legends” Receives Esteemed Literary Titan Book Award

The Slam-Fu Universe has something big to celebrate. D.T. Tucker's wildly imaginative and hilariously chaotic fantasy adventure Obesseus Feasts of Legends has been awarded the esteemed Literary Titan Book Award, recognizing excellence in storytelling, creativity, and reader impact.

In Obesseus Feasts of Legends, readers journey across Snackland, a vibrant world overflowing with flavor, danger, and heart. When the fruit-powered Juice Regime vows to cleanse the land of all things delicious, Obesseus the Mighty Muncher must rise to the challenge. Guided by the ancient discipline of Slam-Fu and joined by memorable allies like Conflicted Tomato, Crusty the Breadstick, and Professor Math, Obesseus sets out to recover the legendary Snack Stone and restore balance before Buffetland collapses into chaos.

Literary Titan praised the novel as a“wild ride” filled with“short, punchy sentences, chaotic energy, and frantic cartoon-style action.” Reviewers admired the book's ability to blend hilarity with heart, noting that“Obesseus himself is pure joy” and that the story carries emotional resonance beneath its whimsical surface. Characters like Conflicted Tomato and the delightfully offbeat cast of Muffin Ninjas, Sinister Shrimp, and even a gaslighting grapefruit named Grant were highlighted as standouts in a story that is both chaotic and wonderful.

Bursting with humor, imagination, and deliciously absurd combat, Obesseus Feasts of Legends collects three epic adventures from the Slam-Fu trilogy into one unforgettable volume. Readers of all ages who crave high-energy storytelling and bold, heartfelt heroes will find themselves devouring every page.

Experience the award-winning adventure that critics are raving about. Obesseus Feasts of Legends is available now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Dive into Snackland, cheer for its unlikely hero, and savor a story that celebrates courage, flavor, and the joy of second helpings.

Can't wait? Click here to start reading Obesseus Feasts of Legends for free on Amazon.

About the Author

D. T. Tucker is the award-winning creator of the Slam-Fu Universe, home to Obesseus the gluttonous, gravy-powered hero of Snackland, as well as the acclaimed Shadow's Game series. His work has earned honors such as the Reader's Favorite Silver Seal and the Literary Titan Silver Book Award. Known for his unique blend of humor, creativity, and emotional resonance, Tucker crafts stories that appeal to both kids and adults. Whether he is writing food-fueled battles or exploring psychological conflicts between good and evil, his books deliver unforgettable adventures. When he is not writing, he is likely dreaming up his next buffet-sized idea or making sure Obesseus does not accidentally eat the manuscript.