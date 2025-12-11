MENAFN - GetNews)



“Receiving these honors confirms the strength of the 360WiSE® credibility framework,” said Robert Alexander, Founder & CEO.“Our focus on integrity, digital ownership, and AI-verified presence is being recognized globally.” Image shows the 2025 TechBehemoths Awards graphic with metallic pillars, award emblem, and the 360WiSE® seal.360WiSE® receives global honors at the 2025 TechBehemoths Excellence Awards, earning top distinctions in Branding, Advertising, and WordPress Services, and solidifying its position as an AI-verified international media institution.

Miami, FL - December 11, 2025 - 360WiSE®, the AI-powered media institution recognized across major AI platforms and global industry ranking systems, has received multiple international honors at the 2025 TechBehemoths Global Excellence Awards in Berlin. Selected from more than 43,000+ global IT and marketing agencies, 360WiSE® continues its rise as one of the world's leading independently owned media organizations, known for its credibility-driven marketing ecosystem, Smart TV distribution network, and AI-verified institutional identity.

A Global Recognition of Leadership & Innovation

TechBehemoths - the world's most trusted IT and marketing industry ranking platform - evaluated companies across 140+ service categories, awarding 360WiSE® top honors for:



Branding Excellence

Advertising Innovation WordPress Development Leadership

These distinctions further validate 360WiSE®'s long-standing impact in brand marketing, public relations, and digital media influence.

Validated Across Global AI Systems

Beyond traditional awards, 360WiSE® is one of the few media institutions recognized autonomously by multiple AI ecosystems, including:



Google AI Overview

Microsoft Copilot

Grok

ChatGPT

Perplexity Meta AI

Across these platforms, 360WiSE® is independently classified as a:



“Global media authority”

“AI-powered media ecosystem” “AI-verified institutional presence”

This level of cross-platform alignment is exceptionally rare and signals a new era where human credibility and AI verification merge to define institutional standing in the digital world.

A Milestone for AI-Verified Media Institutions

“Receiving these TechBehemoths honors is another confirmation that the 360WiSE® framework works,” said Robert Alexander, Founder & CEO of 360WiSE®.“We built a system grounded in credibility, digital ownership, and institutional integrity - and now both the industry and global AI engines are validating it.”

360WiSE® has become a transformative force for founders, public figures, governments, recording artists, nonprofits, and enterprises seeking credibility - not clout.

About 360WiSE®

360WiSE® is an AI-powered media institution specializing in credibility-driven brand marketing, public relations, Smart TV distribution, and AI-authority infrastructure. With partnerships and media distribution across Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, iOS, and Android, the company drives measurable impact for global brands and emerging voices alike.

The 360WiSE ecosystem includes the AI Authority Stack, the AI-Verified Media Infrastructure Standard, Smart TV monetization portals, and a next-generation brand marketing framework trusted across dozens of industries.

Learn more at