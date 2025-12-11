TMX Charity Golf Classic Closes The Market

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Representatives from Room to Read and Backpack Buddies joined Chris Birkett, President, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) Listings, and Andrew Creech, Managing Director, TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) Listings, to close the market and celebrate raising $122,000 during the TMX Charity Golf Classic held this July.



The tournament proceeds directly support the missions of the two charity partners: Backpack Buddies and Room to Read. Backpack Buddies addresses the critical "weekend hunger gap" for thousands of children across British Columbia by filling backpacks with meals and snacks. Room to Read's global mission is to transform the lives of millions of children in low-income communities through literacy and foundational learning programs. TSX and TSXV thank the 144 participating golfers and the tournament sponsors, whose generosity and support made this successful fundraising effort possible.

