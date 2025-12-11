Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Golcap Announces Closing Of Debt Settlement


2025-12-11 07:07:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Golcap Resources Corp. (CSE: GCP) (the "Company" or "Golcap Resources") announces it has closed the previously announced debt settlement agreement (the "Settlement Agreement") to settle outstanding debt owed to a certain arm's length creditor totalling $75,600 (the "Debt Settlement").

Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at deemed price of $0.378 per share. The shares issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring April 11, 2026.

The Board of Directors has determined that completing the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company as it will preserve cash for working capital purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Christopher Reynolds
Interim Chief Executive Officer

Garry Stock
Director

Golcap Resources Corp.
Telephone: 778-819-3793

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Golcap Resources Corp.

