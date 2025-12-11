Golcap Announces Closing Of Debt Settlement
Pursuant to the Settlement Agreement, the Company has issued an aggregate of 200,000 common shares at deemed price of $0.378 per share. The shares issued are subject to a four month and one day hold period expiring April 11, 2026.
The Board of Directors has determined that completing the Debt Settlement is in the best interests of the Company as it will preserve cash for working capital purposes.
