Saudi Arabia Cruise Into Arab Cup Semi-Finals After Beating Palestine 2-1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's football team have qualified for the FIFA Arab Cup championship 2025 after defeating Palestine 2-1 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.
The first half ended in a goalless draw, while Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraika broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. Palestine's Audai Al-Dabbagh scored the equalizer in the 64th.
Both teams went into extra time during which Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Kano scored the decisive goal in the 115th minute, securing his side a valuable spot in the semi-finals.
Morocco earlier became the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the cup after beating Syria 1-0.
Tomorrow will see Iraq-Jordan and Algeria-UAE games of the tournament to conclude on December 18. (end)
