Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi Arabia Cruise Into Arab Cup Semi-Finals After Beating Palestine 2-1


2025-12-11 07:06:41
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's football team have qualified for the FIFA Arab Cup championship 2025 after defeating Palestine 2-1 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Thursday.
The first half ended in a goalless draw, while Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraika broke the deadlock in the 58th minute. Palestine's Audai Al-Dabbagh scored the equalizer in the 64th.
Both teams went into extra time during which Saudi Arabia's Mohammad Kano scored the decisive goal in the 115th minute, securing his side a valuable spot in the semi-finals.
Morocco earlier became the first team to advance to the semi-finals of the cup after beating Syria 1-0.
Tomorrow will see Iraq-Jordan and Algeria-UAE games of the tournament to conclude on December 18. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

