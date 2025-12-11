403
US Lobbing For Humanitarian Truce In Sudan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Vinny Spera said Thursday his country was working with regional allies to facilitate a humanitarian truce in Sudan and end the conflict there.
"The horrific conflict in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has caused the world's worst humanitarian crisis," he said in his opening statement to a hearing by the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Africa Subcommittee on Sudan.
The parties' manipulation and obstruction of emergency aid have exacerbated the suffering of the Sudanese people. The crisis and famine are man-made, Spera noted.
"This fall, the world watched in horror as the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attacked civilians, as thousands of them fled El-Fasher, North Darfur.
"Survivors reaching humanitarian hubs have described sexual violence, summary executions, and other unspeakable atrocities.
"Tens of thousands of missing civilians never reached safety. Today, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is repeating these tactics in Kordofan. There are no good actors in this conflict.
"The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) have also committed atrocities. This Administration unequivocally condemns the atrocities committed by both parties.
"Members of the RSF and allied militias have committed genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and ethnic cleansing," he regretted.
Members of the SAF have also committed war crimes, and in May, the United States announced the Government of Sudan used chemical weapons in 2024.
As President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have emphasized, the Administration is committed to helping end these atrocities in Sudan, he reminded.
"We have held bad actors accountable, including by sanctioning the SAF and RSF leaders, and individuals from and supporters of both parties.
"Since the war began, we have sanctioned over 40 individuals and entities to impose real consequences for fueling the conflict.
"This includes a September sanctioning of SAF-aligned Islamist actors to limit Islamist influence and curtail Iran's destabilizing influence, and, just two days ago, the sanctioning of Colombian entities and individuals that directly supported the RSF's horrific acts.
"These actions send a clear message that the conflict and external support to the warring parties must stop, and that we will continue to hold malign actors accountable.
"Under President Trump's leadership, and at his direct instruction, Secretary Rubio and Senior Advisor Massad Boulos are spearheading negotiations with the belligerents and regional stakeholders.
"President Trump is personally driving this effort as we work with the Quad members Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, as well as other partners, to facilitate a humanitarian truce and end the external financial and military support fueling the violence.
"We have put forward a strong text for a humanitarian truce and urge the parties to accept it without preconditions," Spera went on.
"We have also underscored that all parties need to honor their humanitarian commitments, including refraining from attacking civilians, and allow full, safe, and unimpeded humanitarian access throughout the country.
"The United States remains the leader on humanitarian assistance, but we cannot continue to do it alone.
"Under this Administration, we have provided more than $405 million in humanitarian assistance for people in need in Sudan delivering lifesaving food assistance, nutrition, health services, sanitation, and shelter.
"The onus is on the RSF and the SAF to agree to end this war," he made clear.
"President Trump recognizes the importance of ending this conflict. An unstable Sudan threatens regional stability along the critical Red Sea corridor.
"It also creates a permissive environment for terrorists, adversaries such as Iran, and transnational criminal organizations.
"It is our hope that with peace and stability, the Sudanese people can return to civilian-led governance in a unified Sudan.
"I look forward to working with Congress to end the conflict," he added. (end)
