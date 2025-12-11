403
DHS: More Than 10,000 Illegal Aliens Arrested In Los Angeles Since June
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- The US Department of Homeland Security announced that the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) have made more than 10,000 arrests of illegal aliens in Los Angeles, California since June 2025.
"Some of the most heinous criminal illegal aliens arrested include murderers, kidnappers, sexual predators, and armed carjackers," a press release quoted the Dept.'s Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin as saying on Thursday.
This success of this operation is in spite of violent rioters who assaulted our law enforcement, threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at them, and attempted to obstruct lawful arrests of criminal illegal aliens.
"In the face of violence from rioters and demonization by sanctuary politicians, DHS law enforcement has made over 10,000 arrests in Los Angeles since operations began in June--," said McLaughlin.
"(Governor of California) Gavin Newsom and (Mayor of Los Angeles) Karen Bass failed the people of California. They let these criminals roam free," he claimed.
"Thanks to our brave law enforcement, California is safer with these thugs off their streets.
"Instead of thanking our law enforcement for removing criminals from their communities, Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass repeatedly demonized our brave law enforcement during these operations," he added. (end)
