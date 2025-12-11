ATELIER Playa Mujeres Joins The 'TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts Of The World 2025' List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel operator and marketer recognized for its brands and innovative hospitality concepts, announced that ATELIER Playa Mujeres -its 5+ star, Adults-Only, All-Suites Luxury Resort-has been selected for the prestigious“TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2025” ranking, awarded by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

The TOP 100 list distinguishes an elite group of properties around the world that represent“The Best of the Best.” The selection is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the organizing committee, independent experts, and industry leaders, who analyze strict criteria such as international reputation, operational excellence, brand strength, luxury experience, and consistency in service.

The inclusion of ATELIER Playa Mujeres further solidifies its position as one of the most distinguished resorts in the region, thanks to its contemporary design, world-class gastronomy, wellness experiences, and highly personalized service.

This achievement adds to the group's strong trajectory of recognitions, including the two occasions on which NUUP Spa® has been listed among the TOP 100 Spas, and the inclusion of its signature restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez®, in the TOP 100 Restaurants-also awarded by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.