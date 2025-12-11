ATELIER Playa Mujeres Joins The 'TOP 100 Hotels & Resorts Of The World 2025' List
The TOP 100 list distinguishes an elite group of properties around the world that represent“The Best of the Best.” The selection is based on a rigorous evaluation process conducted by the organizing committee, independent experts, and industry leaders, who analyze strict criteria such as international reputation, operational excellence, brand strength, luxury experience, and consistency in service.
The inclusion of ATELIER Playa Mujeres further solidifies its position as one of the most distinguished resorts in the region, thanks to its contemporary design, world-class gastronomy, wellness experiences, and highly personalized service.
This achievement adds to the group's strong trajectory of recognitions, including the two occasions on which NUUP Spa® has been listed among the TOP 100 Spas, and the inclusion of its signature restaurant, María Dolores by Edgar Núñez®, in the TOP 100 Restaurants-also awarded by Luxury Lifestyle Awards.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment