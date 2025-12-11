Results From The Annual Shareholders Meeting

Each of the nominees presented in the management circular relating to the Meeting were elected, namely: René Branchaud, Loic Bureau, Eric Gratton, Pascal Hamelin, François Mestrallet, Noureddine Mokadden and Chad Williams.

Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Professional Chartered Accountants, were reappointed as auditors of the Corporation for the financial year ending June 30, 2026.

At the Board meeting following the Meeting, Noureddine Mokaddem was appointed as the new Chairman of the Board and the other officers were reappointed to their positions: Pascal Hamelin, President and Chief Executive Officer; Alain Lévesque, Chief Financial Officer; Robert Gagnon, Vice-President, Exploration; and Julie Godard, Corporate Secretary.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and mine and the Flordin property, where it concentrates its activities.

