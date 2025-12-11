Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Suncor Energy


2025-12-11 03:16:37
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:12 AM EST - Suncor Energy: Released its 2026 corporate guidance today, highlighting continued operational excellence while setting the stage for the next phase of free funds flow growth and long-term shareholder value creation. Suncor Energy shares T are trading unchanged at $60.95.

