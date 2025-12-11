403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:36 AM EST - Talon Metals Corp.: Reported multiple successful step-out drill holes from the previously reported exceptional discovery intercepts in the Vault Zone of the Tamarack Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in Minnesota as well as new assay results confirming significant copper enrichment. Talon Metals Corp. shares T are trading down $0.03 at $0.44.
