American Society Of Echocardiography Releases 2026 Dates For Live, In-Person Cardiovascular Ultrasound Education Events

DURHAM, NC, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) has announced the 2026 schedule for its in-person education courses, which provide cardiovascular ultrasound professionals, industry partners and imaging enthusiasts with high-quality learning and professional development opportunities.

Held throughout the year at locations across the United States, ASE's 2026 in-person courses deliver hands-on training, exposure to emerging technologies, expert-led case discussions, information on ASE's latest practice guidelines and dedicated time for networking with peers from across the field of cardiovascular ultrasound. Attendees can expect interactive panel discussions, gamified learning formats, and targeted instruction delivered in concise, actionable segments.

“ASE educational courses are designed to meet the evolving needs of today's cardiovascular care teams and support physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists at all career stages,” said 2025-2026 ASE President Dr. David Wiener.“Our 2026 offerings will highlight the latest advancements in echocardiography and equip attendees with practical skills that directly enhance patient care.”

ASE 2026 Live, In-Person Events



Echo Hawaii 2026



Course dates: January 19-22, 2026 Location: Fairmont Orchid, Kohala Coast, Big Island, Hawaii



State-of-the-Art EchocardiographyTM (SOTA) 2026



Course dates: February 13-16, 2026 Location: The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa, Scottsdale, Ariz.



ASE 2026 Scientific Sessions



Conference dates: June 26-28, 2026 Location: Gaylord Rockies Resort, Aurora, Colo.



Echo Florida 2026



Course dates: October 17-19, 2026 Location: Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

“There is enduring value in live, in-person education,” said Dr. Wiener.“Being in the same room with experts and colleagues fosters real-time interaction, immersive learning, and hands-on experiences that deepen comprehension.”

Visit ASE's Events & Courses Calendar for event details and to register or sign up to be notified when registration opens.

About American Society of Echocardiography

The American Society of Echocardiography (ASE) is the Society for Cardiovascular Ultrasound ProfessionalsTM. ASE is the largest global organization for cardiovascular ultrasound imaging serving physicians, sonographers, nurses, veterinarians, and scientists and as such is the leader and advocate, setting practice standards and guidelines for the field. The Society is committed to advancing cardiovascular ultrasound to improve lives. In 2025, ASE is celebrating its milestone 50th anniversary. For more information, visit the ASE website ASEcho or social media pages on Facebook, X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Bluesky.

