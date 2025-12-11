Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Canadian Chamber Of Commerce Opens The Market


2025-12-11 03:15:25
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Candace Laing, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce (the "Canadian Chamber"), joined by members of the Canadian Chamber, opened the market alongside John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group, in celebration of their 100th anniversary.


Cannot view this video? Visit:

Since 1925, the Canadian Chamber has been a driving force behind Canada's economic growth. As the national voice of business, it unites over 400 chambers of commerce and boards of trade, representing more than 200,000 organizations across the country.

The Canadian Chamber network reflects the full spectrum of businesses powering Canada's economy, creating jobs, fueling innovation, and contributing to strong, vibrant communities. Through advocacy, data-driven insights and national connectivity, the Canadian Chamber helps shape policy and create the conditions for businesses to grow, hire, invest and give back.

As it marks its centennial year, the Canadian Chamber remains committed to supporting businesses of all sizes and sectors as they prepare, persevere, and prosper in a rapidly evolving global economy.

Newsfile Corp

