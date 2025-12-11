Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Lecturer in Politics, Edge Hill University
Steven Daniels is Lecturer in Politics at Edge Hill University, having previously served as Lecturer in British Politics at the University of Liverpool. Steven completed his PhD in November 2020, studying the decline of the National Union of Mineworkers in the late Thatcher years. Steven's current research explores the decline of the wider British trade union movement. Steven is interested in all aspects of the 1979-1997 Conservative governments, as well as wider postwar British and US history and politics.

Experience
  • 2022–present Lecturer in Law and Politics, Edge Hill University
  • 2021–2022 Lecturer in British Politics, University of Liverpool

