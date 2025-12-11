Leyla Aliyeva Visits Children's Tuberculosis Sanatorium No. 5 Under Ministry Of Health
During the visit, they familiarized themselves with the institution's operations, the organization of medical services, and the facilities created for children. They also discussed renovation work carried out at the dispensary and measures aimed at improving the quality of diagnostic and treatment services.
Minister of Health Teymur Musayev expressed his gratitude to Leyla Aliyeva for her support of projects aimed at protecting children's health in the country.
