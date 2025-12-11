Russia May Pull Out Of Negotiations - Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Zelensky said this during a press conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Zelensky said that the final stretch is the most difficult and that, unfortunately, everything could fall apart now for different reasons. He noted that there are many risks, but Ukraine is trying to do everything on its side to make the process succeed.

He stressed that Ukraine remains constructive while neither giving up the state nor surrendering its independence. He said that Ukraine responds to received documents with edits, changes in form, and added ideas, and then sends updated versions back. He added that the sides review documents, reconnect, and that Ukraine is in contact with the Americans every day, sometimes more than once a day.

According to him, the conversations are constructive, and Ukraine is trying to maintain constructive relations with the United States both bilaterally and together with Europeans.

He underlined that Russia has serious economic problems and needs a pause in the war, but is not taking that step. Zelensky said he believes Russia understands how difficult the situation will become for it and that it needs a pause, but is not agreeing to one. He said he sees no signs that Russia wants to end the war, though it does not want its economic situation to deteriorate further - something that will happen, especially if Russia tells President Trump it will not end the war. He added that Trump would then increase pressure, which Russia wants to avoid, recalling how many times Russia resorted to diplomatic tricks to prevent Trump from imposing sanctions. He warned that such risks exist again and that all partners must see and understand them.

As reported, Ukraine and its partners are working on a fundamental 20-point document to end the war, while work continues on at least two additional documents - a security one and an economic one.

