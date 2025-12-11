Galvanized Steel Pipes Have Various Uses In Construction Sites, Farms, And Cities.
|Size (Width x Height) (mm)
|Common Wall Thickness (mm)
|Approx. Weight (kg/m, for 6m length)
|20 x 20
|1.0, 1.5, 2.0
|~0.6 - 1.12
|30 x 30
|1.5, 2.0, 2.5
|~1.36 - 2.19
|40 x 40
|1.5, 2.0, 2.5, 3.0
|~1.81 - 3.36
|50 x 50
|2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 4.0
|~3.06 - 5.56
|60 x 60
|2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 4.0
|~3.71 - 6.97
|80 x 80
|3.0, 4.0, 5.0
|~7.10 - 11.36
|100 x 100
|3.0, 4.0, 5.0, 6.0
|~9.06 - 17.64
|50 x 30 (Rectangular)
|1.5, 2.0, 2.5
|~1.73 - 2.75
|60 x 40 (Rectangular)
|2.0, 2.5, 3.0
|~2.98 - 4.32
|100 x 50 (Rectangular)
|2.5, 3.0, 4.0
|~5.70 - 8.66
Square tubes are classified by material: ordinary carbon steel square tubes and low-alloy square tubes. Ordinary carbon steel includes: Q195, Q215, Q235, SS400, 20# steel, 45# steel, etc.; low-alloy steel includes Q345, 16Mn, Q390, ST52-3, etc.
Square tubes are classified by production standards: national standard square tubes, Japanese standard square tubes, British standard square tubes, American standard square tubes, European standard square tubes, and non-standard square tubes.
Uses of galvanized square tubes: mainly used in curtain walls, construction, machinery manufacturing, steel construction projects, shipbuilding, solar power generation brackets, steel structure engineering, power engineering, power plants, agricultural and chemical machinery, glass curtain walls, automobile chassis, airports, etc.
Characteristics of hot-dip galvanized square tubes:
Low processing cost, strong coating toughness, firm bonding, strong ductility, and durability.
Contact Us for More Information
Email:...
Phone/Whatsapp: +86-18831507725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment