Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Galvanized Steel Pipes Have Various Uses In Construction Sites, Farms, And Cities.


2025-12-11 03:09:52
(MENAFN- GetNews) The galvanizing methods for square and rectangular tubes mainly include hot-dip galvanizing and cold galvanizing.

Hot-dip galvanized square tubes are hot-dip galvanized steel pipes, which are square tubes made from steel plates or steel strips through pressing and forming, and then hot-dip galvanized.

Hot-dip galvanized square tubes have characteristics such as strong coating toughness, firm bonding, strong ductility, and durability.

Galvanized square and rectangular tubes are a type of steel pipe with equal side lengths.

Size (Width x Height) (mm)Common Wall Thickness (mm)Approx. Weight (kg/m, for 6m length)
20 x 20 1.0, 1.5, 2.0 ~0.6 - 1.12
30 x 30 1.5, 2.0, 2.5 ~1.36 - 2.19
40 x 40 1.5, 2.0, 2.5, 3.0 ~1.81 - 3.36
50 x 50 2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 4.0 ~3.06 - 5.56
60 x 60 2.0, 2.5, 3.0, 4.0 ~3.71 - 6.97
80 x 80 3.0, 4.0, 5.0 ~7.10 - 11.36
100 x 100 3.0, 4.0, 5.0, 6.0 ~9.06 - 17.64
50 x 30 (Rectangular) 1.5, 2.0, 2.5 ~1.73 - 2.75
60 x 40 (Rectangular) 2.0, 2.5, 3.0 ~2.98 - 4.32
100 x 50 (Rectangular) 2.5, 3.0, 4.0 ~5.70 - 8.66

Square tubes are classified by material: ordinary carbon steel square tubes and low-alloy square tubes. Ordinary carbon steel includes: Q195, Q215, Q235, SS400, 20# steel, 45# steel, etc.; low-alloy steel includes Q345, 16Mn, Q390, ST52-3, etc.

Square tubes are classified by production standards: national standard square tubes, Japanese standard square tubes, British standard square tubes, American standard square tubes, European standard square tubes, and non-standard square tubes.

Uses of galvanized square tubes: mainly used in curtain walls, construction, machinery manufacturing, steel construction projects, shipbuilding, solar power generation brackets, steel structure engineering, power engineering, power plants, agricultural and chemical machinery, glass curtain walls, automobile chassis, airports, etc.

Characteristics of hot-dip galvanized square tubes:

Low processing cost, strong coating toughness, firm bonding, strong ductility, and durability.

