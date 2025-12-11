Epic Presentations Opens Saint Barthélemy Office, Expanding Access To High-End Event Planning Expertise In A Premier Global Destination

MENAFN - GetNews)Epic Presentations, a boutique event-planning and concierge firm known for its seven-star service, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in Saint Barthélemy, expanding its operational presence in one of the world's most exclusive event destinations. This enables the firm to support the growing demand for meticulously orchestrated weddings, social celebrations, and corporate gatherings across the Caribbean.







St. Barts has evolved into a hub for destination events that require both creative ambition and technical precision. Unlike mainland venues, the island's geography, import timelines, vendor availability, and regulatory requirements demand specialized planning knowledge. Epic Presentations' on-island presence directly addresses this need, enabling the firm to manage complex event builds, coordinate logistics in real time, and secure high value partners and venues with greater efficiency.

The expansion also extends the company's design and planning capabilities. With a dedicated team based in St. Barts, Epic Presentations can now conduct detailed site assessments, manage multiday buildouts, oversee international vendor integration, and adapt event concepts to these islands to reign, climate, and infrastructure. This localized expertise strengthens the firm's ability to translate creative vision into fully realized experiences that feel both elevated and native to their destination.

“Opening in St. Barts allows us to operate with the immediacy and environmental understanding that island events require,” said Jennifer Johnson, Owner of Epic Presentations.“Our work has always centered on transforming vision into precision. Having a permanent presence here enhances that mission – clients can expect deeper logistical insight, stronger supplier relationships, and a seamless planning process from concept to execution.”

Epic Presentations brings years of multidisciplinary expertise to event creation, blending creative direction with logistical mastery. The firm is known for its conductor-style approach – unifying design, logistics, hospitality, and guest experience into one cohesive execution. The St. Barts office will serve as a regional hub for the Caribbean, supporting high-end celebrations that require discretion, customization, and finely calibrated coordination.

To learn more about Epic Presentations and their services, please visit .

About Epic Presentations

Epic Presentations is a boutique event design, planning, and concierge firm known for delivering its signature seven-star service for weddings, corporate events, and social celebrations around the world. With expertise in both international and island-based event execution, the firm brings creativity, precision, and seamless coordination to every project.

Socials: