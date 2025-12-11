“Openness · Innovation · Leadership” Guangming Science City Forum 2025 Opens

MENAFN - GetNews) The Guangming Science City Forum 2025 officially opened on December 4 at Shenzhen Science & Technology Museum. Hosted by the People's Government of Guangming District, Shenzhen, this year's forum adopts the theme“Openness · Innovation · Leadership”, bringing together leading scientists, industry pioneers, and policymakers to discuss cutting-edge technological trends, release major innovative achievements, and contribute“Guangming Strength” to advancing China's high-level scientific and technological self-reliance.







The forum follows a“1+1+7” structure, consisting of the opening ceremony, a plenary session, and seven parallel forums, showcasing comprehensive updates on Guangming Science City's progress in major scientific infrastructure, intelligent computing power, life sciences, high-end instrumentation, and more.







Five major achievements were unveiled at the opening ceremony: Launch of Trail Operation for National Industrial Innovation Center for Bio-manufacturing; Inauguration of the Shenzhen Center for High-end Scientific Instruments and National University Regional Technology Transfer Center (Greater Bay Area); Completion of the Phase II Project of The Seventh Affiliated Hospital of Sun Yat-sen University (Shenzhen); Launch of the Shenzhen Guangming Sci-tech Innovation Fund of Funds and Announcement of its First Batch of Sub-funds; Launch of the User Committees for the Synthetic Biology and Brain Science Infrastructure.







Experts and scholars shared frontier insights at the event. Charles M. Lieber, Chair Professor of Tsinghua University; Zheng Hairong, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; and Dan Yang, Director and Senior Principal Investigator of Institute of Neuromodulation and Cognition, Shenzhen Medical Academy of Research and Translation, engaged in discussions on brain–computer interfaces, biological intelligence, sleep mechanisms, and related topics. Beyond the main forum, seven parallel sessions were held under three major directions-frontier science and technology, industrial development, and open cooperation. These sessions focused on Intelligent Computing, Life Science Imaging, Scientific Instruments, Bio-manufacturing, Brain–Computer Interfaces, and other fields, promoting deep integration of industry, academia, and research through achievement releases, project roadshows, and cross-disciplinary dialogue. In addition, supporting activities such as rowing, hiking, and cycling further highlighted the innovative vitality and open atmosphere of Guangming Science City.