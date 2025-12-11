Chimney Luxury Services Highlights Chimney Safety Risks In New Haven's Historic Homes

MENAFN - GetNews)



Chimney Luxury Services, founded in 2003, is warning New Haven homeowners about rising chimney safety risks in the city's historic houses. Owner Miles Green urges residents to schedule inspections, address aging masonry, and reduce fire hazards caused by deteriorated flues, creosote buildup, and outdated ventilation systems.

Chimney Luxury Services, a chimney safety and maintenance provider founded in 2003, is raising awareness about growing chimney safety risks in New Haven's historic homes. Many older properties in the region contain aging brickwork, outdated flue systems, and long-neglected chimneys that require careful evaluation. Homeowners seeking chimney inspection New Haven CT are advised to schedule professional assessments to identify structural issues before peak fireplace-use season.

New Haven's historic districts feature thousands of homes built more than 70 to 120 years ago-many with original chimneys that were never designed to handle modern heating demands. According to company experts, aging masonry, cracked liners, deteriorated mortar joints, and long-term moisture exposure are among the most common concerns.

“Historic homes are beautiful, but their chimneys often hide serious safety hazards,” said company owner Miles Green.“We frequently discover damage that homeowners can't see, from internal flue fractures to unstable brickwork. A proper inspection is the safest way to protect both the house and the family living in it.”

Common Chimney Risks in Historic New Haven Properties



Cracked or unlined flues

Loose or deteriorating brick and mortar

Excessive creosote buildup due to poor drafting

Water intrusion from aging crowns or caps

Reduced airflow in older fireplace designs Smoke and carbon monoxide leakage

Green notes that these issues become more severe as materials age and seasonal weather patterns accelerate deterioration.

Recommended Services for Historic Homeowners

Residents can explore inspection options, repair services, and preventive maintenance through professional chimney repair and safety services, including:



Level 1 & Level 2 chimney inspections

Masonry repair and brick restoration

Flue liner installation and repair

Smoke-draft correction

Creosote cleaning and fire-prevention maintenance Waterproofing and crown repair

“These homes often require specialized care,” Green added.“Our team is trained to preserve the integrity of historic structures while improving performance and safety.”

Serving New Haven & Surrounding Connecticut Communities

Homeowners preparing for winter or renovating older homes can contact Chimney Luxury Services New Haven for inspections, repairs, and full chimney evaluations tailored to the challenges of historic properties.