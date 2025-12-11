403
French Minister Welcomes Launch Of French Business Council In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi
KUWAIT, Dec 11 (KUNA) -- French Minister of Foreign Trade Nicolas Forissier extolled on Thursday the launch of French Business Council, expected to play a key role in boosting trade relations between the two countries.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement during his official visit to Kuwait, Forissier commended the solid and long-standing relations between Kuwait and France in various domains, including education, economy, finance and more.
He expressed his satisfaction with the establishment of the follow-up group on bilateral ties, formed after the July 2025 meeting aimed at supporting the development of economic cooperation between the two sides.
Forissier affirmed that the upcoming opening of the French group's office in Kuwait reflects the steady growth in investment and economic relations.
He also expressed pleasure over the remarkable growth in bilateral ties following His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to France in July 2025.
He said France remains committed to bolstering this partnership and translating it into ambitious and innovative projects to benefit both sides, with the approach of marking the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations due in 2026.
There are about 800 French nationals reside in Kuwait who contribute to strengthening bilateral relations, in addition to the large number of Kuwaitis who visit France annually, he stated.
Forissier said he met with Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah and some senior state officials.
He commended Kuwait's economic transformation plans and Kuwait Vision 2035, following his meeting with Minister of Commerce and Industry Khalifa Al-Ojail, stressing that French companies are ready to contribute to these aspirations.
In addition, the French minister affirmed his government's support for French companies in aviation and ports sectors in a manner that contributes to developing Kuwait's strategy for the regional linkage.
This was discussed during a meeting with Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Sabah and Chairman of the Public Authority for Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, welcoming the signing of a memorandum of understanding last Friday between the two sides to boost fraternal bonds.
Forissier also highlighted France's readiness to expand bilateral investment flows in promising and creative sectors of mutual benefit, including energy transition, semiconductors, space, artificial intelligence and digital technologies.
After meeting with Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi, the minister voiced his satisfaction with cooperation in sharing expertise in managing hospitals and training healthcare workers in Kuwait.
Accompanied by Minister of Information and Culture, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi, the French minister visited the production facility of the French company, Vectracom, the partner of Ejabi Sultan Communications Group.
Trade volume between France and Kuwait hit USD 3.29 billion in 2023, making Kuwait's fourth-largest European partner, with wide French corporate activity in the fields of energy, construction and infrastructure. (end)
