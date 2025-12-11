Annual Gratitude Christmas Party To Provide Gifts And Essential Necessities For Homeless Children And Families

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- On Saturday, December 13, 2025, the nonprofit organization For the Need Foundation will host its 24th Annual Gratitude Christmas Party from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Shepherd Church – Woodland Hills. Children experiencing homelessness, poverty, and trauma will build friendships, memories, and hope for their futures in a safe, welcoming environment filled with face-painting, ornament making, cupcake decorating, thank-you card writing, presents from Santa, brand new coats, and other fun activities.

The event functions as a seasonal source of fun, care, and unity for families navigating housing insecurity, financial instability, and challenging living conditions across the greater Los Angeles region and Simi Valley.

Thanks to a mighty team of volunteers and partners, For the Need provides this event at zero cost to the families. For the Need would like to thank WM, The Valley Church, IATSE, Simi, Galpin Ford, K & J Speedy Print, and other generous partners throughout Southern California, representing a collective effort by communities, businesses, and organizations committed to seasonal giving through nonprofit-backed impact.

For the Need's Director, Allie Mayernik stated,“We at For the Need are blessed to be part of this movement for change. As I reflect on these past 24 years, I am overwhelmed with thankfulness to God whose hand is in all of this and to our volunteers and donors, who we would not be able to do any of this without.”

Volunteer involvement and individual donations play a crucial role in guiding holiday stations and assisting families throughout the event. Community members wishing to volunteer, contribute, or learn more are invited to do so at our website: /