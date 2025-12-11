Zuma Restaurant All Set For Its Debut At Dubai World Cup 2026

The Dubai Racing Club (DRC) has announced collaboration with internationally acclaimed Zuma Restaurant to offer a VIP experience during the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup on March 28, 2026.

The restaurant will curate and host the Royal Enclosure Majlis by Zuma,“creating a new pinnacle of hospitality at Meydan Racecourse,” said DRC, noting:“This partnership marks a major moment for both Dubai's racing landscape and its luxury lifestyle scene, bringing together two icons of excellence for an experience that is set to become instantly legendary”.

For the fusion of world-class racing and world-class dining, guests will enjoy:

> An exclusive, bespoke Zuma dining experience crafted only for Dubai World Cup guests

> Private chauffeur service and exclusive entry via the Royal Enclosure Bridge

> Premium Majlis lounges featuring luxurious leather seating and elevated race viewing

> Signature free-flowing premium beverages

> Unrestricted access to the Parade Ring and Saddling Garden, placing guests at the heart of racing's most electric moments

'What a VIP race day can be'

DRC said:“This is not simply a hospitality upgrade - it is the redefinition of what a VIP race day can be.”

“Zuma is a powerhouse in the global dining scene and a true icon of Dubai's lifestyle landscape,” said Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member, Dubai Racing Club.“To partner with such an influential brand for the Dubai World Cup's 30th anniversary, and beyond, is not just exciting - it is transformational. Together, we are creating an experience that sets a new international benchmark for race day luxury.”

Zuma opened its first restaurant in London in 2002. Now operating in nearly 30 locations worldwide, the brand has shaped culinary culture across London, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong and beyond. Its arrival in the Royal Enclosure at Meydan Racecourse marks one of the most significant restaurant partnerships ever seen in horseracing, according to DRC.

David Smyczek, Managing Director - Zuma, Middle East & Turkey, for his part, said:“The Dubai World Cup is a global stage, and we are honoured to bring the Zuma experience to such a defining moment in the city's cultural calendar.”

The Royal Majlis by Zuma experience is available for Dh22,000 when purchased online. For bookings and more information, visit dubairacingclub.