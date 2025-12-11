Bumper Nine-Race Card Lights Up Dubai Racing Carnival

The festive season begins in style at Meydan Racecourse on Friday as the Dubai Racing Carnival introduces a bumper nine-race card packed with intrigue, more international arrivals and early-season bench markers.

Thoroughbred storylines dominate the evening, but the action begins at 5:30pm as Purebred Arabians take the stage for the Group 2 Madjani Stakes, the traditional first checkpoint on the road to the $1 million Dubai Kahayla Classic, the marquee Arabian race on Dubai World Cup night.

The feature Thoroughbred contest is the 1200-metre Dubai Islands Handicap, race six on the card, and it brings together a lively mix of sprinters with scope for progression and potential runs in the division's elite short-distance races that build towards the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen (G1).

Jebel Ali handler Michael Costa's Ma Yetal, who won his first two Meydan starts before tackling Group 3 company, looks an interesting contender as he drops back into a handicap for the first time. The Australian trainer offered an upbeat assessment of the American-bred four-year-old, saying:“If his work comes over to race day, then he will be back in the thick of it.”

Also in the line-up is Army Ethos, carrying the colours of Bahraini owner-trainer Fawzi Nass and making his dirt debut in Dubai after wins in Britain and Bahrain. His rider, Adrie de Vries, the 13-time veteran Dutch champion, expects him to cope with the new surface.

“Army Ethos runs for the first time on the dirt,” said the 'Flying Dutchman'.“He's worked well on it, and I think he's feeling comfortable on it. We would have liked to run him over seven (1400 metres), but there were no options, so it might be a little bit sharp for him.”

The supporting handicaps and conditions events continue the theme of fresh arrivals and returning talent. Costa's unbeaten Manshod moves onto the turf for the first division of the 1200-metre Naya Residences Handicap after two Abu Dhabi wins, while Vespasian reappears for the father-son team of Simon and Ed Crisford, who believe he will come forward significantly for this return run.

Race eight, the 1600-metre Como Residences Conditions event for two-year-olds, could prove one of the most informative races of the night. Godolphin's big-race-winning handler, Charlie Appleby, has a colt of real promise in Devon Island who looked a colt of real promise when surging clear by five lengths on his Meydan debut and now meets several interesting rivals, including Uruguay import Don Pelicano.

The bumper evening kicks off with the Madjani Stakes for Purebred Arabians. Long considered an early indicator for the Dubai Kahayla Classic, the race has again attracted a strong field and features a remarkable return from 2020 winner RB Frynchh Dude. Now a well-aged nine, and back with trainers Helal and Tahnon Alalawi, he arrives at Meydan in good form following a win at Al Ain.

Fresh from winning the Dh 8 million President Cup at Abu Dhabi last week with Dark Trooper, a buoyant Alalawi said:“We're truly delighted to see RB Frynchh Dude back in winning form. He's a special horse with a big heart, and the team has worked hard to bring him back to this level.”

KT Selections

Race 1: 1. RB French Dude, 2. Unleashed.

Race 2: 1. Emperor's Star; 2. Kalidasa.

Race 3: Muzaahim; 2. Royal Correspondent.

Race 4: Stat Glory; 2. Power for Power.

Race 5: Galactic Star; 2. Home Brew.

Race 6: 1. Ma Yetal; 2. Army Ethos.

Race 7: 1. Open Mind; 2. Manshod.

Race 8: 1. Devon Island; 2, Stormy State.

Race 9: 1. Mothecombe; 2, Delorean.

Day's Best: Devon Island.