UAE Flat-Racing Season Is Getting Bigger, Says Al Shehhi

With the UAE flat-racing season now gathering full momentum and early indicators pointing to one of the most compelling and progressive campaigns in recent years, few voices carry more relevance, or more confidence, than that of Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Director General and Board Member of the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA), the sport's regulatory body in the Emirates.

Young, dynamic, forward-thinking, and already deeply influential across local and international racing circles, Al Shehhi represents a key member of the new generation of leadership steering the UAE toward a landmark moment: the historic 30th running of the Dubai World Cup on March 28, 2026, of one of global racing's most prestigious races.

Speaking exclusively to Khaleej Times, he outlined why the 2025-2026 season feels different, bigger and unmistakably focused on the future.

“A record 60 new owners have entered the sport, alongside more than 10 new trainers, while the horse population has risen by around 10 per cent compared to last year,” said Al Shehhi as he highlighted the landmark emergence of the first Emirati father and son training partnership, Hilal and Tahnun Al Alawi, calling it 'an important sign of the sport's local evolution.'

Major races, big excitement

“We're extremely excited about what's ahead,” he says.“The addition of major races like the new Dh 1 million Gold Cup and Apocalypse Stakes is another feather in the cap for UAE racing.

“The racing calendar itself has taken on added weight. The addition of major races like the introduction of the $1 million Emirates Gold Cup and the Apocalypse Stakes underline the UAE's commitment to elevating its racing product.”

Al Shehhi himself is helping steer this growth. A prominent figure in the UAE's modern development, having played key roles in shaping major national projects like 'du', which transformed the country's telecom landscape, and later imagined Dubai Design District into a creative powerhouse. Now as CEO of A.R.M. Holding, he oversees diverse investments that influence Dubai's economic future, an experience he brings directly into his leadership at the Emirates Racing Authority.

“Al Shehhi pointed out that the 20 per cent prize-money increase at Jebel Ali and a new incentive scheme for UAE-trained horses have further strengthened the domestic structure across the Emirates' five racecourses.

“This strength is not limited to local growth and participation. International stables and trainers are increasingly making Meydan an essential part of their annual planning. The racing product in the UAE, especially at Dubai Racing Club, is a very interesting product,” a development he attributes to the sustained commitment and work of the racing authorities over many years.

Dubai's standing within global racing governance is also on the rise. The UAE now holds leadership positions within the Asian Racing Federation, including the committee overseeing equine welfare and the region's drug-control entity. Al Shehhi sees this as a clear sign of international trust in the UAE's regulatory framework. The Emirates Racing Authority also plays a central role within the GCC's racing coordination efforts, leadng several of its key committees.

From Nad Al Sheba to Meydan

Reflecting on Dubai's racing journey, from the early days at Nad Al Sheba in the early nineties to the world-class Meydan Racecourse, which opened in 2020, Al Shehhi described a story built from the beginning on ambition. He recalled the International Jockeys' Challenge, the Maktoum Challenge series, and the interest shown by prestigious European connections in Dubai, even before the first Dubai World Cup was run in 1996.

“Racing in Dubai started big,” he stressed.“The ambition of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was always to create something truly world-class.

Today, that vision has materialised into one of the world's most prestigious racing programmes, anchored by an international calendar that includes Kentucky Derby (G1) qualifying races and some of the most valuable contests globally.

“And when you look at Meydan today, arguably one of the best racecourses anywhere, and races like the Sheema Classic, the Al Quoz Sprint, the UAE Derby... these are some of the top races in the world.”

Celebrating three decades

Al Shehhi believes that the 30th Anniversary of the Dubai World Cup will be a moment of reflection and celebration. He emphasised that the strength of the anniversary lies in the broader racing ecosystem that has developed, an ecosystem that continues to grow year on year.

“It's a huge milestone,” he says.“And I know my colleagues at Dubai Racing Club have plans to celebrate it the way it deserves.”

More importantly, he views the anniversary as a symbol of the UAE's wider trajectory.“Today, it's not just the Dubai World Cup, it's the entire UAE racing programme that is strong and internationally respected.”

Supporting UAE-based trainers, jockeys, and owners remains a priority.

“We're all about strengthening the local foundations of the sport,” Al Shehhi says.



“The incentives introduced by the racecourses, the investment in prize money, the expansion in races, these are huge boosts for our trainers and owners.”

Growth is coming from both thoroughbred and Arabian racing.“We're seeing a huge evolution on the Arabian side as well,” he notes.

“Thoroughbreds are evolving, Arabians are evolving, the whole product is moving forward.”

As the 2025–2026 season progresses toward its historic finale, Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi's message is clear: UAE racing is not merely preparing for the 30th Dubai World Cup; it is preparing for a new era of excellence.

Our numbers are all positive, and we will continue to progress,” he says, with unbridled confidence.“I think we're heading into one of the strongest seasons in the history of UAE racing.”