UAE Expresses Solidarity With Iraq, Conveys Condolences Over Victims Of Floods
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Iraq over the victims of the floods and heavy rains that struck several areas in the Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk Governorates of the Kurdistan Region, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Iraq over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
AFP reported that floods in the northern parts of Iraq have killed at least three people, including a child, according to local authorities. A key bridge connecting the northern city of Kirkuk to Baghdad also collapsed.
Flights were temporarily halted as a thick fog affected visibility at Baghdad International Airport and other airports.
(With inputs from AFP)
