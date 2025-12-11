Dubai Expat Hits $1 Million Jackpot, Says 'Win Will Make Us Debt-Free'

Manu van Droogenbroeck, a sales executive at an IT firm in Dubai, will enter the new year debt-free, something he never imagined would happen with a single online ticket.

The 44-year-old Belgian expat was announced as one of the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire winners, taking home $1 million in the Series 525 draw on December 10. Manu purchased the winning ticket number 1810 online a month ago, as he has done regularly since moving to Dubai in 2023.

Recommended For You

When the call came through, he said it felt like time slowed.“It's honestly overwhelming,” said Manu, recalling the moment he realised he had won. As a father of two building his life in the UAE, the win felt like a door opening to possibilities he had only hoped for.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"Dubai became home quickly," he said.“And with that came the financial responsibilities that most residents are aware of. These commitments are mortgages, school fees, and long-term planning.”

Manu bought a home in Dubai Marina two years ago, something they were proud of, but it also meant years of payments ahead.“Now, that burden has suddenly lifted.”

“This amount will make us debt-free completely. Paying off the mortgage comes first. It gives us relief, stability, and room to breathe.”

This win will also allow him to set aside savings for his children's education, a priority for him.

He is also considering investment opportunities in the UAE.“For the first time, I can plan ahead without stress. That's a powerful feeling.”

But the significance of the moment is not only financial. With Christmas approaching, Manu said the joy at home is different this year.

“We will celebrate Christmas with a bigger smile,” he said.“This win is an amazing Christmas gift, something our family will never forget.”

As Manu looks toward 2026, he says the win has given his family more than money.“It has given us balance, confidence and the freedom to imagine our next chapter in the UAE.”

“This country has given us so much already. And now, this win... it just makes us feel even more grateful.”