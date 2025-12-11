Watch: Daredevil Woman Jumps Off Sky-High Swing Suspended From Airship In Dubai
When was the last time you saw someone on a swing... in the sky?
Daredevil Magali Folkner Braff, in a video that has also been shared by Dubai's Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan, could be seen sitting and standing on a swing that was suspended from an airship. The Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Atlantis The Royal, and a glittering blue sea could be seen as she travelled across the city.
The video, which has now crossed a million views, has left thousands of people in shock. Braff, who is a multiple world record holder, could be seen wearing a red dress as she stood on the swing and then jumped off it, performing a skydive in front of the Burj Al Arab.
The breathtaking stunt was performed to celebrate 15 years of Skydive Dubai - truly reflecting the adrenaline rush skydivers get.
Watch the video below:
This isn't the first time that the Crown Prince has shared such a stunt on his social media platform. Less than two months ago, in October, he shared a video of himself skydiving at the Palm. The Royal himself is quite adventurous and enjoys treading off the beaten path.
