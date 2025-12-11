Sharjah Announces 4-Day Holiday For Public Sector Employees On New Year

Sharjah has announced that January 1, 2026 will be a public holiday for employees of Sharjah government entities, authorities, and institutions.

As New Year falls on a Thursday and Friday is part of the 3-day weekend for public sector employees in the emirate, official working hours will resume on Monday, January 5, 2026.

This is for all employees except those working under the shift system, the emirate said.

Earlier today, the UAE announced that Thursday, January 1, 2026, will be an official paid holiday for federal government employees.

It also added in the circular that Friday, January 2, 2026, will be a remote-work day for federal government employees.

With the announcement of the first paid holiday of 2026, people across the UAE are getting ready for a season full of celebrations. Expats and visitors can look forward to some of the region's best fireworks and light shows. In Ras Al Khaimah, officials are planning a 15-minute fireworks display along 6 kilometres of coastline, using more than 2,300 drones, pyrotechnics, and lasers. They are also aiming to set a Guinness World Record for the largest single firework ever launched.