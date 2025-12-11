EUR/USD Forecast 11/12: Will Fed Spark A Breakout? (Video)
- The euro is holding within a tight multi-day range ahead of the FOMC decision, sitting near 1.16 as traders wait for clarity on rate policy. Movement will hinge on the press conference tone, with fading rallies favored unless a dovish shift sparks a breakout.
Furthermore, there is the very real possibility that the United States outperforms Europe in early next year based on some leading indicators that I'm watching. And if that ends up being the case, the Fed finds itself stuck in a box where, yes, maybe they'll cut a little bit, but they really can't cut rapidly because the last thing you want is inflation picking up again. We are currently just waiting to see how this plays out. And I suspect range-bound traders will continue to flood into this market, taking a lot of back-and-forth positions.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewThat being said, if we can break out on this 400-point range, then we have a very real possibility of a big move happening. In the short term, I still favor fading rallies that show signs of exhaustion, but I also recognize that if he suddenly sounds very dovish, the euro's going to rally and probably eventually break above 1.18. We'll just have to wait and see. We definitely have a coiling of the market, but adding more problems to the mix.We're in the last couple of weeks of the year, and here in about 10 to 15 days, liquidity just disappears. So that's a potential problem as well. Be careful, keep your position size reasonable so that you can trade into next year and take advantage of a clean move once we see it.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis? We've made this forex brokers list for you to check out.
