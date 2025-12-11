Glow By Kirtilals Announces 'Nature & Dreams' Young Winners And Launches New Diamond Necklace Edit

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Glow by Kirtilals concluded its nationwide ' Nature & Dreams ' Drawing Competition, inviting children aged 5 to 14 to illustrate their vision of nature and the world they dream of. Submissions from across south reflected vibrant imagination and fresh perspectives.

Glow by Kirtilals "Dazzle and Draw" contest Winners

After a detailed review, three young artists were selected across each Glow stores and Online:



First Award: The winning child received a one-of-a-kind diamond jewellery piece crafted by the Glow design studio. Second & Third Awards: The finalists received premium Piano Players to encourage their creative pursuits.

The contest was conducted under Lil Dazzle, the brand's kids-focused initiative, reinforcing Glow by Kirtilals' commitment to nurturing young creativity and building meaningful engagements with families.

In parallel, the brand unveiled The Necklace Edit, a contemporary collection of diamond necklaces featuring refined silhouettes and modern craftsmanship. To mark the launch, Glow by Kirtilals announced a special 30% offer on Diamonds, giving customers exceptional value on thoughtfully designed pieces.

As a brand shaped for Gen Z, Glow by Kirtilals continues to blend expressive design, youthful modernity, and fine craftsmanship-creating jewellery and experiences that resonate with today's generation.

For more information or to explore the collection, visit the Glow by Kirtilals showroom and also shop online at .