Glow By Kirtilals Announces 'Nature & Dreams' Young Winners And Launches New Diamond Necklace Edit
Glow by Kirtilals "Dazzle and Draw" contest Winners
After a detailed review, three young artists were selected across each Glow stores and Online:
First Award: The winning child received a one-of-a-kind diamond jewellery piece crafted by the Glow design studio.
Second & Third Awards: The finalists received premium Piano Players to encourage their creative pursuits.
The contest was conducted under Lil Dazzle, the brand's kids-focused initiative, reinforcing Glow by Kirtilals' commitment to nurturing young creativity and building meaningful engagements with families.
In parallel, the brand unveiled The Necklace Edit, a contemporary collection of diamond necklaces featuring refined silhouettes and modern craftsmanship. To mark the launch, Glow by Kirtilals announced a special 30% offer on Diamonds, giving customers exceptional value on thoughtfully designed pieces.
As a brand shaped for Gen Z, Glow by Kirtilals continues to blend expressive design, youthful modernity, and fine craftsmanship-creating jewellery and experiences that resonate with today's generation.
For more information or to explore the collection, visit the Glow by Kirtilals showroom and also shop online at .
