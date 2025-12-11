Missionirnewsbreaks SEGG Media Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) Closes $2.5 Million Securities Purchase Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) the global sports, entertainment and gaming group, today announced the closing of a $2.5 million Securities Purchase Agreement under a previously filed and effective Form S-3 shelf registration statement. The Company plans to use the proceeds to execute milestones in its 90-day initiative plan, including completing its investment to acquire a controlling interest in Veloce Media Group.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports, Concerts and Lottery. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

