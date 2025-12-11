Kailas FUGA Global Elites Win 100K At Chiang Mai Thailand By UTMB

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUGA athletes from across the world meet at the start line

Chiang Mai, Thailand, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA elites took victories at Chiang Mai Thailand Major by UTMB World Series. They claimed wins in both 100K categories and second place in the Men's 100M. Miguel ARSENIO from Portugal took the win in an amazing debut performance on Chiang Mai's gruelling 100K, finishing in just 09:14:20. Ha Thi HAU from Vietnam won the Women's 100K in 10:43:28. Jiaju ZHAO from China came second in the Men's 100M in 21:40:09 on a course of 8,100m elevation.

This year saw over 50 athletes, the largest number of Kailas FUGA elites and FUGA Mountain Club athletes ever to unite at Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB. Their truly global team saw athletes from China, Lithuania, Nepal, Malaysia, Portugal, Spain, Thailand, Vietnam, and the UK.

Kailas FUGA Brand Director Nina SUN said,“Kailas FUGA is delighted to see such strong representation at Chiang Mai both on the podium and across all distances. FUGA's Powergrip proved itself on Chiang Mai's complex and wet terrain, delivering comfort and top performances for our athletes. Bringing athletes to such diverse terrain enables testing opportunities for our gear, which we can optimise based on their insights. We are proud that our elites and FUGA Mountain Club runners come together at the start line of the world's biggest trail races, united by their passion for trail and powered by our premium professional gear.”

At Chiang Mai, ARSENIO and HAU chose to wear the legendary Kailas FUGA Ex PRO trail shoes, hailed a 'super shoe' that launched Christian Minnogio to an epic second place at the UTMB OCC this year. ARSENIO explained why he chose to wear it saying,“The Ex PRO shoes performed really well on this terrain - excellent grip, stable on technical sections, and responsive enough to push the pace with confidence!”

Following her 4th consecutive 100k win at Chiang Mai Thailand by UTMB, HAU explained why she continues to return. She said,“As one of the biggest races in Asia, where many top athletes gather. I want to challenge myself, compete with the strongest runners, and bring the image of Asian athletes and the spirit of the Vietnamese people to the global running community.”

The Kailas FUGA team - made up of true adventurers - enjoyed a year of strong performances, realizing the belief that“passion connects everything”. HAU's wins this year have included Tsaigu 100, Kailas Penang Skyrace – 50km Sky Ultraks, and Vietnam Ultra Marathon 75K. ARSENIO won the Swiss Canyon Trail 111k in Switzerland. In April, Jiaju ZHAO won Mount Yun by UTMB in China, and came 10th at UTMB in Chamonix, France.

From humble beginnings in 2017, FUGA Mountain Club has transformed from a few runners to a global team of over 400. In China, women represent over 45% of the entire team, and the Global team is working to achieve similar ratios in 2026.

Chiang Mai Thailand Major by UTMB World Series is one of four regional UTMB World Series Majors are held each year. This year, the event was held across two weekends between 29–30 November 2025 at Doi Inthanon National Park and 4–7 December 2025 at Chiang Mai PAO Park.

About Kailas FUGA

Building on twenty years of expertise in mountain sports, KAILAS launched a trail running product line known as FUGA in 2016. Under the visionary leadership of Baggio Chengzhan ZHONG, FUGA has introduced revolutionary design and technical innovation to the industry. Since its launch, FUGA has earned a reputation for unmatched grip, durability, and innovation among athletes and international award organizations such as ISPO. Through partnership with professional runners, coaches and event organisers such as TORX, FUGA has shaped the industry in China and beyond. A truly global brand with athletes and stores across 35 territories, our vision for a brighter and bolder future is inspiring the next generation and changing the world of trail.

